India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal broke into the top-10 bowlers’ list of the ICC rankings while Shikhar Dhawan dropped four places in the batters’ rankings after a mediocre series against the West Indies.

India captain Virat Kohli completed 10,000 ODI runs and aggregated 453 runs in the series has consolidated his position as the top-ranked batsman. He has surged to 899 points, 28 ahead of team-mate Rohit Sharma, who’s No 2 on the list. Rohit made 389 runs in the series.

Dhawan, who failed to register even a half century in the five innings against the West Indies, has slipped four places to ninth.

Indian Top-5 in ICC Rankings BATSMEN BOWLERS Virat Kohli, Rank: 1, 899 points Jasprit Bumrah, Rank: 1, 841 points Rohit Sharma, 2, 871 points Kuldeep Yadav, 3, 723 points Shikhar Dhawan, 9, 767 points Yuzvendra Chahal, 8, 683 points MS Dhoni, 21, 674 points Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 22, 590 points Ajinkya Rahane, 41, 571 points Akshar Patel, 23, 582 points

In the bowlers’ table, Chahal, Akila Dananjaya and Ravindra Jadeja have made big impacts. Jasprit Bumrah, ranked No 1, has achieved a career-high 841 rating points, which is the highest in ODI bowling since Shaun Pollock had 894 points in 2008.

Bumrah leads third-ranked Kuldeep Yadav by 118 points. Yadav is also at a career-high 723 rating points.

Chahal has entered the top-10 for the first time in his career by rising three places to eighth, Sri Lanka’s Dananjaya has achieved a career-high ranking of 13th after his nine wickets helped him jump eight places, and Jadeja has climbed 16 places to move to 25th spot after picking up seven wickets.

For the West Indies, Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer are the biggest gainers in the batsmen rankings.

Hope scored 250 runs in the series at 62.50 and has been rewarded with a jump of 22 places that has put him in 25th position and making him the highest-ranked Windies batsman.

Hetmyer, who captained the West Indies to the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup title in 2016, was his side’s leading run-getter with 259 runs at 51.80. The southpaw has vaulted 31 places to claim 26th position.

West Indies now have two representatives inside the top-30 among batsmen.

England are the number-one ranked side, while India are second. India trail England by five points, but lead third-ranked New Zealand by nine points.