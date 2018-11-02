Returning from a two-week break, India’s Anirban Lahiri opened with a modest one-under 71 to be placed tied 52nd after the first round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open golf tournament in Las Vegas.

Lahiri, looking for a good start and a finish to ensure some early points in the fall season before the calendar year turns, started from the 10th and had three birdies on 13th, 14th and 15th to go to three-under.

But two bogeys on the second nine, on third and sixth, saw him fall to one-under even though the first round is yet to be completed due to darkness setting in early at the TPC Summerlin.

Lahiri’s birdies were good from 13 and 18 feet on 13th and 14th and then he putted from close to 100 feet to five feet for a third birdie. But he made a bogey from the fairway on the third after missing a 10-footer for par.

On the sixth, he went to left rough and did not come out good, leaving himself a 20-footer for par, which he missed.

Peter Uihlein topped the leaderboard at eight-under 63 on Thursday with Jordan Spieth three strokes back in his season debut. Uihlein birdied six of his final nine holes.

Seth Reeves shot 64, electing to finish the par-5 ninth after the horn sounded suspending play because of darkness. Harold Varner III and Robert Streb were two strokes back at 65. Spieth shot 66 in his first career start in a domestic fall event.

Fellow US Ryder Cup player Bryson DeChambeau also was at 66 with Si Woo Kim, Whee Kim, Sebastian Munoz, Sam Ryder and Abraham Ancer. DeChambeau and Spieth joined Ryder Cup teammates Webb Simpson, Tony Finau and Rickie Fowler and US captain Jim Furyk in the field.

Fowler and Simpson shot 68s in the same group, Finau had a 69, and Furyk a 71.

Spieth is playing for the first time since the Ryder Cup and making his first stroke-play start since the BMW Championship in early September.

Uihlein’s first three starts this season produced a missed cut at the Safeway Open before he was 69th in a 78-man field at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia and 55th out of 78 at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES in Korea.

Subhankar loses momentum

India’s Shubhankar Sharma was unable to convert his early chances and lost the momentum around the turn to finish with a round of one-over 72 to drop to tied 53rd at the halfway stage of the Turkish Airlines Open golf tournament in Antalya on Friday.

Shubhankar, who shot one-under 70 on first day, is now even par for 36 holes and will need to get a couple of solid rounds to get his confidence back and also make a nice move up the leaderboard.

Defending champion Justin Rose made a definite move towards defending his title and taking the world no. 1 spot as he moved two shots clear of the field going into the weekend.

He shot a second successive 65 at Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort to move to 12-under.

England’s Tom Lewis fired the lowest round of the week so far with a 63 to get to 10- under alongside countryman and 2016 Masters Champion Danny Willett (65), and Danish Ryder Cup star Thorbjrn Olesen (67), who three-putted for a bogey on the last while Rose birdied the same minutes later.

“Honestly not a very good round. Started off well, as I had birdie opportunities on the first three holes but did not take them. Then I made a silly bogey on fourth. It wasn’t actually a bad shot, it landed next to pin, which cut to the back. The ball went over the edge and had a tough up and down which I missed and made a bogey,” Shubhankar said after the second round.

“I made a bit of a comeback with birdies on seven and eight and a had a good chance on ninth.

“The three-putt on the 10th changed the momentum and then I had a short birdie putt on 11th, which I missed. I had a bad lie in the bunker on 12th and made a bogey there. On the back nine, I made bogeys on both par-5s and that ended my round,” he added.

Shubhankar bogeyed both par-5s on 12th and 16th on back nine. He did have a birdie on 13th but it was not enough to salvage the round.

Karandeep moves into halfway joint-lead

City-based teenager Karandeep Kochhar kept local hopes alive on day two of the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational 2018 golf tournament as he carded a round of two-under-70 to move into the joint halfway lead along with Bengaluru’s Chikkarangappa in Chandigarh on Friday.

Kochhar (66-70) and Chikka (70-66) were tied for the lead with a total eight-under-136 at the Rs 1.5 crore event.

Jyoti Randhawa made major gains on Friday with a 68 that placed him third, just one off the lead, at seven-under-137.

Chandigarh’s Sujjan Singh also shot the day’s best score of 66 to climb to tied fourth along with Bangladesh’s Md Siddikur Rahman (68) at six-under-138.

Round one leader Shiv Kapur, who matched the course record with his 65 on Thursday, slipped to tied 10th as his second round effort of 75 took his total to four-under-140.

Indian golf legend, tournament host and local favourite Jeev Milkha Singh, however, missed the cut as he followed up his first round 77 with a 73 on Friday to total six-over-150.

Thursday’s round featured nine birdies, including four in a row as he made the turn. He hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation and made over 126-feet of putts.