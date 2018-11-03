India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane brushed aside any concerns over his form but admitted that he needs to work on playing the spinners better.

“There is no problem in my technique and so I am not worried. I have to remain patient and convert the 30s and 40s to half centuries and then to centuries. At times you feel you are doing well but the results are not coming your way,” said Rahane, who has scored just three hundreds and eight fifties from 48 innings since 2016.

“All the players experience this and what is important is how you tackle this and remain strong to get out of this,” he said at the Ekamra Sports Literary Festival in Bhubaneshwar during a discussion on the topic ‘Guardians of Faith - Saving Test Cricket’ here on Saturday.

“I have to work on how to play better against spin bowling. I have to improve on that. That’s why I was playing in domestic tournaments, in Vizay Hazare,” said the 30-year-old Rahane, who has played 52 Tests scoring 3271 runs.

The 30-year-old also expressed confidence that he could make a comeback in the one-day squad for the 2019 World Cup despite not being picked for limited overs cricket since February. “I am confident of coming back into the ODI team and be a part of the Indian team for the World Cup. As I said, it is important to play in domestic tournaments for this to happen.”

Asked how difficult it was for players to change to formats frequently, he said, “If you have the basics and the shots, then there should not be any problem. You can change and improvise. If you are playing only one format, then it is easier as you have to concentrate on that format only.”

Speaking about the upcoming Australia tour, Rahane said, “We are reaching there more than 10 days before the first match and we have a practice game in Sydney. In South Africa, we had no time to play practice match.

“Any team playing at home is difficult to beat. Australia have a very good bowling unit. We also have a very bowling attack and so it should be a very good Test series.”