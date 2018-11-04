Gujarat Fortunegiants continued their impressive run with a 45-38 win over Dabang Delhi KC in the Pro Kabaddi League Season VI on Sunday.

Chandran Ranjit and Naveen Kumar tried their best to make an impact on the match by getting 11 and 8 raid points. They were let down by the experienced corner pair of Ravinder Pahal and captain Joginder Narwal who collected 3 tackle points in total between them.

Dong Geon Lee was brought in for the match and caused problems for Delhi to get a Super 10. Sunil Kumar had a below par performance but his absence was covered up by Parvesh Bhainswal who got 6 tackle points.

Gujarat started with a toe touch by Rohit Gulia on Vishal in the first raid of the match. They continued to dominate Delhi with Gulia getting a Super Raid with a bonus point and touch points on Vishal and Yogesh Hooda to make it 1-5 in favour of Gujarat by the third minute.

They then inflicted an All Out on Delhi by the sixth minute to take an 8 point lead with 3-11. The half ended with Gujarat leading by nine points.