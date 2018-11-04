Top Indian paddlers Manika Batra and G Sathiyan achieved their career-best world rankings in the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) on Sunday.

Manika, who became the first Indian woman to win a singles gold at the Commonwealth Games, climbed two spots to become world No. 53.

The 23-year-old Arjuna awardee clinched four medals – two golds, a silver and a bronze – at the Commonwealth Games and also secured a historic bronze in mixed doubles event, partnering with Sharath, at the Asian Games.

Sathiyan also moved up one place to 35th. He had won three medals in the Commonwealth Games and a bronze (men’s team event) in the Asian Games.

Veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal, who clinched a historic team gold at the Commonwealth Games and a silver and bronze in men’s doubles and singles at the 18th Asian Games, maintained his 31st spot, to be the highest ranked Indian in the list.