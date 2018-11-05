Gautam Gambhir was on Monday replaced by Nitish Rana as Delhi’s Ranji Trophy captain, a state association official said. Gambhir, he said, wanted a youngster to take over as skipper.

“Gautam has intimated the state team’s chief selector Amit Bhandari that he would like to opt out of captaincy. He suggested that someone younger be groomed for the job. Nitish Rana will lead the side and Dhruv Shorey will be his deputy,” said a Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) official.

Rana, 24, is a middle-order batsman, who has played 24 first-class games. Shorey, 26, is a top-order batter with 21 first-class matches.

Gambhir, who was reinstated as Delhi captain at the start of the season, led the side to the Vijay Hazare final. He made 500 runs in the tournament.

It is learnt that Gambhir, 37, decided against continuing at the helm as it isn’t clear if he can play till the end of the season.

Earlier this year, he’d stepped down as Delhi Daredevils skipper in the Indian Premier League.