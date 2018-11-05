Grandmaster Dronavalli Harika kept herself in contention by winning against Sopiko Guramishvili of Georgia in the first round’s first tie-break but Padmini Rout’s campaign ended after a loss in the Women’s World Chess Championship on Monday.

Harika won 2.5-1.5 and Rout went down to Zhansaya Abdumalik of Kazakhastan by a similar margin.

With Koneru Humpy already in the second round of the 64-player knockout event, all eyes were on Harika and she did not disappoint despite being held to a draw in the first round of the rapid tie-breaker.

It was a Petroff defense by Harika in which the queens got traded very early in the game. Khukashvili surrendered her bishops in the ensuing endgame. Harika, eventually, won in 72 moves.

Rout lost the second game in 60 moves after drawing the first with black against Zhansaya.

Humpy and Harika were the two remaining Indians in the last-32 as Bhakti Kulkarni also bowed out after losing to Natalija Pogonina of Russia.

Humpy will meet Jolanta Zawadzka of Poland while Harika takes on another Georgian Bela Khotenashvili - in the second round of the USD 450,000 Championship.