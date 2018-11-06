Jaipur

Pink Panthers won their second match of the season with a 38-32 scoreline against Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League in Greater Noida on Tuesday.

Deepak Hooda was finally used as an all out raider and he proved his resilience by getting a Super 10.

Nitin Rawal caused issues to Haryana’s raiders as he made some good tackles besides effective raids.

Vikas Kandola tried his best to make some impact but Mohit Chhillar’s stellar performance sidelined him. Haryana Steelers have now lost both their matches to Jaipur.

Jaipur

Pink Panthers had come into the game after losing their last four matches.

They started the raids and got a point from Anup Kumar who successfully attempted a bonus point in the first raid of the match. Deepak Hooda was blocked strongly by Sachin Shingade to equalise in the second minute, making it 2-2.

The regular mistakes made by Haryana caused Jaipur to take the lead and concede an All Out in the 9th minute to make it 11-6.

It looked like Vikas Kandola had other plans as he constantly bothered Jaipur’s defense with regular bonus and touch points.

Deepak Hooda got rid of two Haryana raiders in his 15th minute raid by getting Monu Goyat and Vikas Kandola.

The second half saw Haryana continue with the positivity of the first half and dominate Jaipur as Kuldeep Singh got Anup Kumar with an ankle hold to make it 18-23 in the 22nd minute.

Jaipur stepped up to bring out a response as they got the Super sub Naveen in the 25th minute. They blocked Haryana from running away with the lead as Nitin Rawal and Mohit Chhillar blocked Vikas Kandola near the midline after a failed ankle hold by Young Chang Ko in the 27th minute to make it 22-24.

Chhillar continued to trouble Haryana raiders as he got a strong block on Mayur Shivtarkar to inflict the All Out and make it 28-25 in their favour.

This All Out came in as a confidence boost for Jaipur who increased the lead slowly to four points by the 34th minute and were able to maintain it.