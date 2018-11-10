The Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh said he is hopeful that the lone boxer from Kosovo, a country that India does not recognise, will be able to compete in next week’s women’s world championships in New Delhi.

“The boxer concerned also has an Albanian passport and we have diplomatic ties with Albania, so that should work,” Singh told PTI.

“We have made some headway in the matter. I will be meeting officials at the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday and hopefully she will be granted a visa to compete here,” he added.

Kosovo, a partially recognised state in Eastern Europe, would be fielding just one boxer Donjeta Sadiku (60kg) along with two coaches, in the competition.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 and has since been granted recognition by 113 members of the United Nations.

However, India has refused to do so, maintaining that it would respect the sovereignty of Serbia.

Kosovo is one of nine debutants at the world championship, which starts on November 15.