India’s Anirban Lahiri compiled a five-under 66 that put him in the mix at the halfway stage of the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico.

The 30-year-old, in his fourth season on the PGA Tour but still looking for his first win, had seven birdies, one more than his first round of 65, but he also gave away two bogeys.

Lahiri is now 11-under and tied third as Matt Kuchar extended his one-shot lead to two after 36 holes. Kuchar had a second successive 64 and is now 14-under, while Cameron Champ, who won recently and is going for his second win three weeks added a brilliant nine-under 62 to his first round of 68 and is now 12-under 130.

Lahiri, with six others – Danny Lee, Kim Whee, Dominic Bozzelli, Patton Kizzire and Brian Gay – are tied at 11-under in third place.

Lahiri had birdies on second and fifth before he dropped a shot on Par-5 seventh but a birdie on eighth meant he turned in two-under. A bogey on 10th saw him fall to one-under, before he birdied 11th, 13th, 15th and 17th holes without dropping any more for a 66.

Kuchar escaped his only big mishap on Friday with a 35-foot bogey putt on the 12th hole but he had eight birdies for a 7-under 64 that gave him a two-shot lead over PGA TOUR rookie Cameron Champ going into the weekend.

Kuchar is trying to end more than four years without a PGA TOUR victory. Kuchar had five straight birdies on the front nine and that gave him the momentum he needed.

Champ winner at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi, was in full control as he missed only two fairways for the second straight day.

Shubhankar T-44

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma holed three birdies in last four holes to card a one-under 71, moving to Tied-44th at the end of the third round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge, in Johanneburg on Saturday.

Sharma, who is playing his seventh week on the trot, opened with three bogeys in first holes and ended in a similar manner for 71 at the penultimate event of the European Tour.

Sergio Garcia fired a 71 on day three to open up a two-shot lead as he looks for a wire-to-wire victory in the seventh Rolex Series event of the season.