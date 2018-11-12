On a high after two successive away wins, East Bengal will look to begin their home campaign on a positive note when they face Chennai City in a top-of-the-table I-League clash in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Eyeing an elusive I-League title, East Bengal began their campaign with wins against Neroca FC and Shillong Lajong in the hills and, before playing their first home game of the season at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Chennai City, who have played one match extra, have two wins against Indian Arrows and Gokulam Kerala and were held by Churchill Brothers.

East Bengal’s forward duo of Enrique Esqueda and Jobby Justin have struck the right rhythm scoring a brace each in the first two matches.

The good thing for the Alejandro Mendez team has been East Bengal’s compact display while utilising their opportunities to score five goals in two matches.

The Mexican forward Esqueda has caught everybody’s attention with his skills forming a fine combination with Joby Justin.

East Bengal have also backed their three academy graduates – Manoj Mohammad, Yami Longvah and Khangembam Bidyasagar Singh – who repaid the Spanish coach’s faith by scoring the third goal against Shillong Lajong.

“I am very satisfied with the performance of all players. Our target is to improve the performance of all the players not just the players who start but the entire squad,” the coach said.

“The position in the table is not important. Important is that we will fight for three points. We have to win all the matches.”

“After these two matches team has good confidence. We are expecting to win the home match. We expect the fans to come in numbers. We have to win the game,” he added.

Menendez however is not in a mood to underestimate their opponents.

“They have good players some good Spanish players. I have seen them play a very strong side. We are thinking match by match,” the coach said.

Chennai have the league’s leading goalscorer Pedro Javier Manzi but there’s a doubt over his availability.

He was substituted for pulling up his lower hamstring in the game against Gokulam Kerala FC on November 4.

“Manzi — not sure whether he will start the the game. We have to see if he can play tomorrow. We will conduct some physical tests and take the call. Injury just below hamstring,” coach Akbar Nawaz said.

“If he doesn’t start, Ameeruddin will get the nod,” he added.

The last meeting between the two teams at this ground, nine months ago, resulted in a disaster for Chennai City with East Bengal pumping in seven goals.

“Last season we had a different team. Now we have a different set of players. So, I don’t think history will repeat itself. Tomorrow it’ll be a totally different game. We are not keeping in mind the 7-1 loss and will start freshly,” Nawaz said.

Nawaz will hope that his other attacking minded players like Jesus Nestor and Sandro step up and fill the possible void left by Manzi.

Urging to play a team game, he said: “If we only mark Esqueda or Justin then some other player will score the goal. So we will keep an eye on all players and will try to produce a team game.