Pardeep Narwal starred with excellent raids to guide Patna Pirates to a close 38-35 win over Dabang Delhi in a thrilling Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match here Thursday.

Pardeep led Patna with an excellent raiding performance as he scored 16 points and was ably supported by Manjeet (8 points).

For Dabang Delhi, Naveen Kumar was the star performer as he scored 15 raid points and almost led his team to a victory.

But Dabang Delhi would rue the missed opportunities as they were in control for most part of the match.

Narwal opened Patna Pirates’ account in the second minute with a successful raid. It was an evenly contested affair in the first 10 minutes with both the teams trading raid and tackle points.

Dabang Delhi scored a raid point through Rajesh Narwal in the 10th minute as they trailed 7-8.

Manjeet made a brilliant super raid as Patna Pirates led 11-7 and reduced Dabang Delhi to just two men.

Dabang Delhi averted an all out as Naveen Kumar got a two-point raid and trailed 10-12.

Patna Pirates finally inflicted an all out in the 13th minute to extend the lead to 16-10.

In the last five minutes of the first half, Dabang Delhi fought back with their defence getting two tackle points as they trailed 15-17.

Patna Pirates were reduced to two men as Dabang Delhi ended the first half trailing by just one point.

Dabang Delhi inflicted an all out in the 21st minute to lead 21-19. Pardeep made a super raid in the 23rd minute to level the match at 23-23 for Patna Pirates.

Dabang Delhi quickly took a three-point lead with tackles and raids as they led 26-23 after 26 minutes.

Patna Pirates were being led ably by Naveen Kumar’s raiding endeavours throughout the match. With less than seven minutes to go, Dabang Delhi led 30-26.

Both Pardeep and Naveen Kumar kept picking up raid points to keep their teams into the match.

Dabang Delhi held the edge as they led 33-31 with just over three minutes to go.

Pardeep got another raid point in the 38th minute as Patna Pirates trailed 32-33.

Patna Pirates defence made a critical tackle to send Naveen Kumar to the bench as they levelled the match at 33-33.

Patna Pirates inflicted an all out with just two minutes to go and led 36-33.