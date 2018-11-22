Kynan Chenai claimed the men’s trap gold medal after getting the better of Asian Games silver winner Lakshay Sheoran at the 62nd National Shooting Championships in Jaipur on Thursday.

Kynan, representing Telangana, shot 43 out of 50 to pip Haryana’s Lakshay, who scored 42. Tamil Nadu’s Prithviraj Tondaiman, who had topped the qualification round with 124 out of 125, won bronze with a final round score of 33 hits.

In a strong men’s trap field, which had the likes of former world champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu among others, Kynan began the day in seventh position, just outside the top six who make it through and needing a solid round. He obliged with a 24 out of 25 for a tally of 118, which placed him fourth in the standings.

In the junior men’s trap however, Lakshay won gold with a finals score of 47, while Manavaditya Singh Rathore won silver for Rajasthan with a score of 39.