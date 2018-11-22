Prajnesh Gunneswaran entered the semi-finals of the KPIT-MSLTA Challenger after beating Alexander Nedovyesov in straight sets in Pune on Thursday.

Prajnesh got past the seasoned Kazakh, ranked 186th in the world, with ease. He won 6-4, 6-4 in an hour and 23 minutes.

Prajnesh stood out with his fluent stroke-making, specially with his free-flowing forehand, which is his biggest weapon. He hit deep returns and fed the Kazkah mostly on his backhand side to open the court, looking for winners. The plan worked effectively for the Indian.

It was the second meeting between Nedovyesov and Prajnesh. The former won the first match in his home city, Astana, in 2016.

The first break opportunity came Nedovyesov’s way when a long forehand put Prajnesh down 30-40 in the sixth game. Prajnesh saved the break point and served out the game with an ace.

The Indian southpaw did not let slip his chance, getting the break in the very next game. Prajnesh kept feeding on Nedovysov’s backhands, one of which fell on the net on second chance.

The rest of the set remained on serve with Prajnesh serving it out in the 10th game.

In the second set, too, it was Nedovysov, who got the first break opportunity. But Prajnesh managed to hold his serve. He then failed to convert his break point in the next game.

At 4-4 in second set, Prajnesh found a forehand winner on second deuce point and converted the break point with a lucky net chord.

Prajnesh hit his two forehand returns long on his first two match points but sealed the contest with another deep forehand which Nedovyesov could not put across the net.

Earlier, Brayden Schnur prevailed in a tense marathon match against Frederico Ferreira Silva 7-6(4) 2-6 7-5 after battling hard for two hours and 26 minutes.

In another intense quarter-final, third seed Elias Ymer had to dig deep to tame German qualifier Sebastian Fanselow 5-7 6-3 6-4.