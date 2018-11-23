Spain’s head coach Frederic Soyez believes the men’s hockey World Cup will be evenly-contested with more than seven teams vying for a medal but said India will be among the favourites.

Spain, ranked eighth in the World, arrived Friday afternoon for the World Cup, which will be held from November 28 to December 16 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

“I think this will be a very closely contested event with more than six to seven teams on par with each other fighting for a medal,” said Soyez.

“Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia and India will be good contenders for Championship Title,” he added.

Grouped in Pool A along with Olympic champions Argentina, New Zealand and France, Spain will begin their campaign on November 29.

“We have had good preparations for this tournament. We are focused on our first game, and it is important to do well in the group stage. We have played at the Kalinga Stadium last year and the atmosphere here is electrifying,” said Soyez.

China, who are grouped with England, Australia and Ireland in Pool B, also arrived early morning.