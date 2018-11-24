Staring at an imminent defeat after seven successive T20 series wins, India will be looking for yet another solid bowling performance against a brittle Australian top-order in third and final T20 International on Sunday.

India had a good chance of levelling the series in Melbourne on Friday after reducing Australia to 132 for 7 in 19 overs but rain put paid to their hopes.

Now a win at the SCG will at least let Virat Kohli’s team share the bragging rights and more importantly remain in a good frame of mind ahead of the Test series that starts at Adelaide on December 6.

India last lost a T20 series to West Indies in a one-off game in the Caribbean in July 2017. They have won 20 out of 27 T20Is since then in different conditions and against varying opposition.

In doing so, India are unbeaten in nine consecutive T20I series since August 2017, including a drawn two-match contest against Australia at home in October 2017 and won the last seven. Last time when India toured Australia, the visitors won the T20I series 3-0.

Rain though has played spoilsport with their chance of winning a second consecutive T20I series Down Under. Perhaps the only silver lining is that they still can maintain their unbeaten record in this format with victory on Sunday.

In order to achieve this, India will like to carry on from where they left off in Melbourne. The surprisingly unchanged bowling attack put in a more disciplined performance as compared to their Brisbane outing, and both pacers and spinners were able to put the Australian batting order under constant pressure.

No changes expected

Before the game in Melbourne, there were speculations over whether the team management would bring back Yuzvendra Chahal in a must-win game. The stakes haven’t changed going into the series decider, but India’s improved showing with the ball in Melbourne gives reason for picking an unchanged side.

Krunal Pandya put up a much improved showing during his four overs spell, including bowling Glenn Maxwell with a slow turner. The SCG wicket is known to be helpful to spinners and thus there is no case to leave Pandya out. It remains to be seen if India will be tempted to play Chahal nevertheless, if conditions do turn out to be drier than in Brisbane and Melbourne.

The only way to do so is by leaving out Khaleel Ahmed, who despite being a touch expensive in the first game has justified his selection thus far. Dropping Ahmed won’t be easy, as Kohli adopted stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma’s plan (used against West Indies at home) to pair him with Bhuvneshwar Kumar first and bring in Jasprit Bumrah as first-change.

Leaving him out would mean Kumar-Bumrah sharing the new ball, and unless conditions demand it, the team management might not be too keen to change what clearly worked in Melbourne.

Whilst the Indian team was waiting for the rain to stop and play to resume in Melbourne, it was also noticeable that Kohli was sitting padded up in the dugouts even as openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma warmed up.

It hinted at a possible re-promotion for the skipper to number three, in light of KL Rahul’s struggles off late. It is again improbable that the latter will be left out at Sydney, but Kohli batting at number three and boosting the top-order in the series’ finale could be India’s best bet.

Teams: India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Washington Sundar.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.

Match starts at: 1.20 pm IST on Sunday.