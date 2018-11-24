Australia captain Aran Zalewski believes there aren’t any outright favourites to win the men’s hockey World Cup, starting in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

“World hockey is close at the moment and very competitive and any team can win, and obviously, India at home will be very tough to beat,” said Zalewski, the skipper of the defending champions.

“We have a chance to test ourselves against the best in the world as we haven’t tested ourselves since Rio (2016 Olympics) so we want to do very well here,” he added.

Australia had claimed the Champions Trophy in 2014 and the Hockey World League Final in 2017 in Bhubaneswar.

Australia will face Ireland, England and China in Pool B. Their head coach Colin Batch said it isn’t going to be an easy task for his side even in the pool stage.

“We are the champions but are a long way from winning this tournament. We have a lot of work to do. We saw that in the women’s World Cup, a lot of surprises sprung up so we have to perform at our best against Ireland in the first game and then see what happens from there,” said Batch, a World Cup winner himself in 1986.

“We haven’t seen Ireland for a while but they have played some good hockey. England, we have played them a few times, they are a good side and China are a bit unknown, so we just take one game a time.”

Australia start their campaign against Ireland on November 30.