India’s CA Bhavani Devi won the gold medal on Saturday in the Sabre event in the Senior Commonwealth Fencing championship 2018 held in Canberra, Australia.

Bhavani Devi is the first Indian to win a gold medal in the Commonwealth championship.

She defeated England’s Emily Ruaux 15-12 in the final.

Earlier, the Chennai-born Bhavani Devi beat Catriona Thomson (Scotland) in the semi-final.

Bhavani Devi, earlier this year, won a silver medal in the Tournoi Satellite Fencing Championship in Iceland.

Last year, she became the first Indian fencer to win gold at the World Cup satellite tournament at Reykjavik.

Bhavani had also reached the quarter-finals at the Asian fencing championships at Hong Kong and participated in the world championships in Leipzig, Germany.