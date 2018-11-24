Three-time champion Saina Nehwal and defending champion Sameer Verma reached the finals of the men’s and women’s singles events of the Syed Modi International World Tour Super 300 in Lucknow on Saturday.

Third seed Sameer, who won titles at Swiss Open and Hyderabad this year, saw off Indonesia’s Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo 21-13, 17-21, 21-8 in a 57-minute men’s singles semi-final.

The world No 16 will face sixth seeded China’s Lu Guangzu in the final.

Saina, seeded second, beat another Indonesian, Ruselli Hartawan, 12-21, 21-7, 21-6 to set up a clash with China’s Han Yue.

Yue defeated compatriot Li Xuerui 21-15, 19-21, 21-9 in another semi-final.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy also made it to their second successive final here with a 21-18, 21-16 win over Russian duo of Ekaterina Bolotova and Alina Davletova.

Ashwini, however, couldn’t progress to the mixed doubles final after she and her partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy went down 12-21, 21-18, 19-21 to the Chinese pair of Ou Xuanyi and Feng Xueying in the semi-finals early in the day.

World No 9 Saina conceded a 5-2 lead in the first game. She tried to claw back but Ruselli managed to hold a 11-7 advantage at the first break and then pocketed the opening game.

Saina, from 4-4 in the second game, dominated her Indonesian opponent. The Indian reeled off five points to reach 9-4 and then quickly jumped to 16-6. She clinched the second game with five straight points.

In the deciding game, Saina continued her domination, moving to 8-2 at one stage before accumulating the next eight points to take the match away from her opponent. She sealed the contest comfortably in the end to make it to her fourth final.

In the men’s singles, Sameer led 3-0 and 7-4 before Chico managed to hold a slender 11-10 advantage at the interval. The Indian, however, scored 10 straight points at 10-12 to jump to 20-12 and then sealed the opening game in his favour.

He was comfortably placed at 7-1 in the second game when Chico scripted a stirring recovery to make it 12-11 at one stage. Sameer earned a slender 17-16 lead but the Indonesian managed to bounce back with five points.

In the decider, Sameer seemed to be in a zone of his own as he jumped to a 11-3 lead at the breather and then maintained his stranglehold to comfortably secure his place in the final.