Monday’s ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Delhi Dynamos at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium could be postponed due to the demise of Kannada actor-turned-politician Ambareesh.

“We will keep you posted if there are any changes in the schedule. The venue will be the same. The match could be postponed to a later date,” a BFC official told news agency PTI.

The 66-year-old died late Saturday evening at a city hospital.

Delhi Dynamos will now practice at the Padukone-Dravid Centre of Sports Excellence as the body has been kept at the BFC stadium for people to pay their last respects, the official said.

Bengaluru are second on the points-table with 16 points from six games, behind FC Goa, who also have as many points after playing eight games. While Delhi are yet to win a game in eight attempts.

Earlier, the league confirmed that the pre-match press conferences scheduled for Sunday have been cancelled. Karnataka government has declared a three-day state mourning.