A superb strike from Surchandra Singh and a well-judged header from Bazie Armand saw Real Kashmir pull off a superb 2-0 result over Indian Arrows to register their maiden victory at home in the I-League on Sunday.

With this win, Real Kashmir have now jumped up five spots to be placed fourth with 7 points from five games.

The home side started the game on an attacking note, making an attempt as early as the first minute but were unable to find the back of the net.

The Arrows made a few attempts from both sides but couldn’t convert one. On the other hand, Real Kashmir, who had been winless at home so far, seemed in a hurry to score as they played long balls more often, taking advantage of their height against the young visitors.

Real Kashmir finally found some respite when Surchandra made no mistake in finding the back of the net from a brilliant cross from Mason Lee Robertson. This was the first goal that Real Kashmir scored at home, making the fans go on a frenzy.

The first half, however, saw the Arrows holding a higher possession percentage. In the final few minutes, they made a few attempts but nothing close enough to shake the sturdy Real Kashmir defence.

The first 45 minutes of the game came to an end with the home side Real Kashmir leading 1-0.

The second half began with the Indian Arrows going on an attacking note but the Arrows seemed unlucky as they failed to convert any opportunity that came their way.

The hosts made their first change pretty early in the second half bringing in the experienced Danish Farooq in place of Nagen Tamang in the 56th minute. Soon after, Indian Arrows came very close to scoring when Vikram Pratap Singh failed to shoot on target from a long ball from Amarjit.

Then, Real Kashmir had a golden chance to double their lead but a powerless shot from Mason Robertson saw Prabhsukan Gill collecting the ball without any problem.

Real Kashmir picked up their tempo and doubled the lead in the 68th minute. It was a beautiful corner kick from Surchandra, followed by a lofted shot from Danish Farooq to Armand Bazie which saw the Ivorian make no mistake in doubling the lead with an excellent header.

The hosts came really close to adding a third to the scoreline but couldn’t after Ravanan Dharmaraj failed to connect to the ball which was comfortably collected by Gill.

Indian Arrows were seen playing an organised game leading the possession but their inability to finish cost them the match.