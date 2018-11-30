Gaganjeet Bhullar, who partnered Anirban Lahiri and finished tied-10th at the World Cup in Melbourne last week, opened with a three-under 68 that put him in tied 10th place in the Australian PGA Championships.

Bhullar was three shots behind Australian duo Jake McLeod and Matt Jaeger, who shot 66 apiece at RACV Royal Pines Resort.

Australian Dimitrios Papadatos and Korean Eom Jaewoong were tied-third with 67 each, while European Tour members Adrian Otaegui and Jason Scrivener were among the five players at 68 and tied-fifth alongside world number 21 Marc Leishman, Mathew Goggin and Douglas Klein.

Bhullar, starting from the tenth, had a terrible bogey-bogey start, but he quickly made up with four birdies in a span of five holes from 12th to the 16th to turn in two-under.

On the second nine, he birdied sixth and ninth, but dropped a shot on eighth in his card of 68.

Chikkarangappa shines

India’s S Chikkarangappa had a brilliant opening day as he hit 64 to share the joint lead with Victor Perez in the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Thursday.

Chikka birdied two of his final three holes to finish the day on eight under along with Perez, while Jaco Van Zyl hit 65 to stay one shot off the leaders.

Perez had a hat trick of birdies during the back nine as he shot 32 to end on a high. He had birdies on the 13th, 16th and 18th hole.

Van Zyl had Masahiro Kawamura and Kurt Kityama for company with rounds of 65 while Englishman Lee Slattery was two strokes behind him at 67.

Defending champion Daniel Fritteli started off with a 69 along with Ernie Els for company.

The 25-year-old Chikkarangappa was brilliant from tee to green throughout the day, which led to a bogey-free round at the Four Seasons Golf Club.

Chikkarangappa’s confidence is sky-high after making adjustments to his swing. The Indian golfer, who was victorious at an event on his local circuit recently, is determined to end his season on a high by winning the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, or one of the remaining tournaments on the Asian Tour schedule.