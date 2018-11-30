Two-time World Cup-winning Australian forward Glenn Turner will work with the strikers of the Indian women’s hockey team in a special eight-day camp starting Saturday in Bengaluru.

The Canberra-based hockey player, who was part of the World Cup-winning Australian squad in 2010 and 2014, will arrive on Friday night for the national camp.

“It is good for our strikers to use the experience of Glenn Turner. As a striker, his positioning in the circle was critical for his team scoring goals and the positioning of strikers is one of the key areas we want to improve on,” Sjoerd Marijne, Chief Coach of women’s team, said.

Marijne further emphasised that the camp will also help build leadership among the players.

“Glenn is someone who has experienced the pressure of performing top level hockey and he was part of the Australia’s leadership group and often worked with younger players in his team,” he said.

“We will ask him to share his experience as a leader too and I am sure our strikers can benefit immensely from this camp.”

The players named in the strikers camp include skipper Rani Rampal, Youth Olympic Games silver medallist Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Navjot Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Anupa Barla, Priyanka Wankhede, Preeti Dubey, Mumtaz Khan, Jyoti, Poonam Rani and Leelavathy Mallamada.