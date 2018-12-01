S Chikkarangappa couldn’t replicate his solid show of the first two days but did enough to remain three shots off the leaders after a round of 71 on the penultimate day of the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open on Saturday.

The third round belonged to South African Justin Hardin, who hit a bogey free eight-under 64 to share the pole position with United States’ Kurt Kityama, who shot 70 on the day.

Chikkarangappa is currently tied third with Frenchman Matthieu Pavon and Japan’s Masahiro Kawamura, with aggregate scores of 13 under 203.

After a creditable 12 under in the first two days, Chikka failed to break the par during the first seven holes in the front nine.

To make matters worse, he bogeyed on the 8th but restored parity with a birdie on the 9th for a par score at the halfway stage.

Chikka started the back nine with a birdie on the 10th before he had bogeys on 14th and 16th, which led him to briefly slip to sixth place.

However, the Indian redeemed himself in the final two holes with a double birdie to maintain his under-Par card and was placed tied 3rd.

A top five finish in an European PGA Tour event will be a creditable finish for the 25- year-old.

World no 90 Hardin had a hat trick of birdies on 2nd, 3rd and 4th hole while he added two more on the 6th and 8th respectively.

In the back nine, Hardin had three more on the 11th, 13th and 18th hole as he caught up with Kityama who had three birdies and a bogey in his 70.

Among other Indians, Ajeetesh Sandhu had the best third round with four under 68 that included seven birdies and three bogeys.

Sandhu is currently tied 12th and would be bracing for a top 10 finish with a good final round.

Udayan Mane had a poor day as he shot a 73 to slip to 54th position while Viraj Madappa brought up the rear with a disappointing round of 75, that saw him slump to tied 60th.

Bhullar drops to tied-48th

India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar plummeted to a disappointing six-over 78 to drop from overnight tied-eighth to tied-48th in the third round of the Australian PGA Championship in Gold Coast.

Bhullar had no birdies and had four bogeys and one double in his card. Marc Leishman (69) and Cameron Smith (67), the two highest-ranked players in the field, opened up a seven-shot gap on the rest with defending champion Smith possessing a three-shot buffer over his close friend and nearest rival.

Smith is 14-under, while Leishman is 11-under for 54 holes.

On a day where few challengers emerged from the pack, Smith compiled a bogey-free 5-under par round of 67, the equal best score of the third round, to take a stranglehold of the trophy still currently in his possession.

Kapur cards five-under 65

Shiv Kapur made the big moves on the third day, carding a superb five-under 65 to jump to tied-eighth place and join fellow Indian Amardip Malik (71) in the top 10 at the Queen’s Cup.

The Indian duo is eight-under for the tournament, while Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines posted a four-under 66 to storm into outright lead after the penultimate round here.

Tabuena is 16-under-par 194, while Jazz Janewattananond is 14-under at the event hosted by three-time Asian Tour number one Thongchai Jaidee.

Kapur said, “I played pretty good considering the conditions today. I got off to a bit of slow start, made a couple of par saves to keep the round together today. Then I caught fire on hole seven, and birdied three holes in a row.

“I felt comfortable on the back nine with the confidence coming off those three birdies but the wind came up in the back nine and got a little trickier and pins were a bit harder than the first two days. So you have to kind of respect that and aim away from the pins.

“The whole week I felt like I played well but didn’t hold it together. So I’m glad that I birdied those three holes because I got over my demons of the first nine which I haven’t been doing well in the past two rounds.”