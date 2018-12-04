Young batsman Siddhesh Lad was Monday named captain of the Mumbai team that will take on arch-rivals Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy match beginning at Pune from December 6.

The 15-member squad led by Lad was announced on the Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) website by its Chief Executive Officer CS Naik.

Lad replaces experienced pacer Dhawal Kulkarni, who according to MCA sources, was not available for selection due to an injury.

The Mumbai-Maharashtra game will be played at the MCA International Stadium at Gahunje on Pune’s outskirts.

Mumbai, a multiple time Ranji champion, are yet to register a win in this Ranji Trophy season so far as they have drawn two games and suffered an embarrassing nine-wicket loss to Gujarat at their home turf the Wankhede Stadium.

Among others, Mumbai have included opener Jay Bista, Eknath Kerkar, Surya Kumar Yadav and all-rounder Shivam Dubey in the squad.

Though Armaan Jaffer failed in the last game against Gujarat, the Ajit Agarkar-led MCA selection panel has shown faith in the young batsman and retained him in the squad.

“It’s an honour to captain Mumbai and it’s a challenge as a captain [in the current situation] and I accept it. Its a very big responsibility to captain Mumbai,” Lad told PTI over the phone when asked about his elevation.

Squad: Siddesh Lad (Captain), Aditya Tare, Surya Kumar Yadav, Jay Bista, Shivam Dubey, Eknath Kerkar, Armaan Jaffer, Karsh Kothari, Akash Parkar, Shubham Ranjane, Dhurmil Matkar, Bhupen Lalwani, Shivam Malhorta, Royston Dias and Minad Manjrekar.