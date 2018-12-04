The talk is all about Virat Kohli right now but the Australian bowlers’ preparation for other Indian batsmen is as detailed and anyone who thinks otherwise is plain “silly”, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh said Tuesday.

Gearing up for the four-match Test series that starts at Adelaide on Thursday, Marsh said his team’s bowlers have strategies in place and would be aiming for perfect execution when the action begins.

“We all know Virat’s a great player. We’ll have our plans for him and hopefully we can execute them. But if people think we’re not prepared for the other batsmen in the Indian team, who are all very good players, then they’d be pretty silly,” said Marsh.

The all-rounder said he was also fully fit to bowl and hopes to be a vital fifth cog in the Australian attack, comprising of three pacers and Nathan Lyon. “I have got some good overs under my belt the last couple of weeks for Western Australia. My goal for this summer is to start chipping in with the ball and get a few more wickets for the team.

“I love coming on in the graveyard shift, 70 to 80 overs when the ball’s doing nothing and trying to sneak in a wicket. I really want to take my bowling to the next level in this team,” he said.

More than their bowling, Australia’s major concerns are in their batting department and the inexperienced lineup has struggled since the likes of Steve Smith and David Warner were suspended.

But Marsh believes it was an opportunity, rather than a sign of weakness for the hosts. “There’s obviously been a lot of talk about that and it’s been a big build up to this Test match but there’s a great feeling around this group...now it’s about going out there and hopefully putting it together as a batting unit. But we all feel really good at the moment,” he said.

The Australian vice-captain was also asked about the spin challenge that India poses. “We know R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadejda and Kuldeep Yadav are all world-class spinners. History shows that Indian spinners haven’t had as much impact over here as they have in India. But they’re world-class bowlers and we’re very prepared for them. It will be a great contest,” he replied.

Marsh is expected to return to the Australian middle-order despite a poor outing in the UAE against Pakistan. He and brother Shaun Marsh will form the backbone of the home team’s middle-order and look to replicate their form from the Ashes last summer.

“He’s my brother and my best mate. I look up to him in every single way... hopefully people respect him for the fact he’s never given up. He keeps coming back, keeps working hard. Hopefully he can keep proving a few people wrong. I just want him to have a great summer,” he said.