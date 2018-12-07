Teen golfer Aadil Bedi hogged the limelight with a seven-under 65 to take the second place but it was Sri Lankan Anura Rohana, who powered ahead by three shots after round two at the Bengaluru Open Golf Championship on Friday.

Seventeen-year-old rookie Bedi, playing only his fourth professional event, climbed 13 places from his overnight tied-15th after taking his two-day total to 10-under-134.

The 45-year-old Rohana’s bogey-free eight-under-64 in windy conditions in the latter half of the day took his 36-hole total to an imposing 13-under-131 at the Karnataka Golf Association (KGA) course.

The halfway cut fell at one-over-145 in Bengaluru. Sixty-two professionals and one amateur made the cut.

Bedi (69-65), who turned pro soon after representing India at the Jakarta Asian Games in August this year, mixed eight birdies with a lone bogey at the KGA on Friday.

Bedi missed an eagle by a whisker on the 11th when his chip stopped an inch from the hole. Thereafter, he went on to make birdie conversions from 30 and 15 feet on the 13th and 17th respectively.