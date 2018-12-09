Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Sunday unveiled the jersey for the second edition of Khelo India, rechristened as Khelo India Youth Games, which will be held from January 9-20 in Pune.

Building on the success of the inaugural edition in New Delhi earlier this year, Rathore, alongside Khelo India stars Manu Bhaker, Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Saurabh Chaudhary, Lakshya Sen, Esha Singh, Tababi Devi, and Srihari Natraj started the countdown to the second edition with an evocative “#5MinuteAur” campaign.

Scheduled to take place at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune, the Games will see over 10,000 participants from 29 states and seven Union Territories taking part in the two age categories – under-17 and under-21.

In its inaugural edition, Khelo India had a strong message of “Kheloge kudoge banoge lajawaab”, which encouraged kids to play every day. Building on the core of this message through the #5MinuteAur campaign, the Sports Ministry wants India to encourage kids to play for those extra five minutes.

“The success of Khelo India School Games is a testimony to the hunger and multitude of sporting talent in India,” Rathore said.

“Buoyed by the terrific response for Khelo India School Games and with an aim to increase participation in sports across all age groups, we have not just added two sports this year but have also increased the age limit to allow even more enthusiasts to participate and flourish.”

Star India has expanded the broadcast coverage for the second edition of Khelo India. The coverage of the upcoming season will include live telecast of all 18 disciplines of both age groups, and in five languages (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and English).