Beginning a new innings, discus thrower Krishna Poonia, the 2010 CWG gold medallist, on Tuesday won the Sadulpur assembly seat in Rajasthan, defeating sitting BSP MLA Manoj Nyangali.

Contesting on a Congress ticket, Poonia won by a healthy margin of 18,084 votes after receiving 70,020 votes.

It was Poonia’s second attempt to get entry in the state legislature, having suffered defeat in the previous elections.

The Congress won 101 seats in the house of 199, while the BJP won 73.

The 36-year-old athlete had hurled the disc 61.51 metres to claim a gold medal at the Delhi Commonwealth Games. She had finished sixth at the 2012 London Olympics, with her best throw of 63.62 m, coming in the fifth attempt.