India’s Manika Batra on Wednesday became the first Indian table tennis player to win the “Breakthrough Table Tennis Star” award at the prestigious International Table Tennis Federation Star Awards in Incheon.

“I am really honoured and happy to have received the award,” Batra said at the ceremony. “I feel 2018 has been the best year of my career so far and I am happy for what I have achieved.

“I would like to thank the [Indian] government, the Table Tennis Federation of India and, most importantly, my family who has been there for me and motivated me along this journey.”

Batra started the year on a high at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, playing a crucial role in India winning their first-ever gold medal in the women’s team category, as they defeated four-time gold medallists and defending champions Singapore 3-1.

She bagged another gold in the women’s singles category, defeating former world No 4 Feng Tianwei on the way. She added two more medals to her kitty by winning a silver in the women’s doubles and a bronze in the mixed doubles categories.

The 23-year-old Arjuna awardee then partnered with India’s legendary Sharath Kamal to clinch a bronze in the mixed doubles category of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Batra also reached her career-best ranking of 52 in 2018 and became India’s highest ranked female player.

TTFI’s General Secretary MP Singh congratulated the Indian star. “The year has been great for Indian Table Tennis and this award for Manika perfectly caps it well for the sport. We are proud of Manika and all the others,” he said.