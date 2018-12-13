Two-time Asian Tour winner Rashid Khan’s class act of eight-under-62 in round two of the PGTI’s CG Open helped him pull ahead of the rest by three shots in Mumbai on Thursday.

The Delhi golfer, who produced a sensational run of six straight birdies during his error-free round at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club (BPGC), now has a total of 10-under-130.

Australian Kunal Bhasin, a former CG Open champion and resident of Mumbai, carded a 67 to end the day in tied second at seven-under-133 along with Lucknow’s Sanjeev Kumar (69) at the Rs. 1 crore event.

The cut was declared at three-over-143. Fifty professionals and one amateur made the cut for the money rounds.

Rashid Khan (68-62), lying overnight tied 11th, took a flight to the top of the leaderboard on day two riding on his good putting form. Khan, a two-time runner-up at the CG Open, set the course on fire with birdies on his first six holes sinking putts from 15 to 25 feet on three occasions.

The 27-year-old Rashid, fresh from a top-10 in Bengaluru last week, picked up two more birdies on the back-nine including one from 25 feet to stake his claim for the title this week.

Rashid said, “I’ve been striking the ball well but was struggling with my putting till last week in Bengaluru. I tried a few things and managed to fix my putting during the Bengaluru event that also helped me put up some good scores there including a 67.”

Kunal Bhasin (66-67), the 2009 CG Open champion, moved up from overnight tied fourth to tied second as a result of his second round 67 that featured five birdies and two bogeys.

Neha and Afshan locked

Afshan Fatima took advantage of a mid-round lapse of concentration from Neha Tripathi to take a share of the lead after two rounds in the 18th and final leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour here Thursday.

Afshan, who was lying second with a round of 73 on the first day, added a no-frills card of 74 to get to 147, while Neha, who followed her first round 70 with a 77, clearly let the advantage slip.

Neha did not seem in too much trouble despite two bogeys in the first six holes, as scoring was once again tough. The trouble came when she had back-to-back double bogeys on either side of the turn on ninth and tenth. That saw her card 77 and she was tied with Afshan.

With Friday being the final day of competition this season on the Hero WPG Tour, the fight for the title in the 18th leg is keenly poised with both Neha and Afshan looking for their second win this year.

Amandeep Drall was third at 153 with rounds of 77 and 76, while Millie Saroha (75) was fourth. Gursimar Badwal, who had an 82 on the first day, brought home the day’s best round of 73 to be Tied-fifth.