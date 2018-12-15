Shiv Kapur carded a battling 71 on a rather tough and windy Saturday to lie tied 7th, while fellow Indian Anirban Lahiri was tied 11th after the third round of the BNI Indonesian Masters in Jakarta on Friday.

On the traditional moving day, the players were made to work hard as the wind persisted from early in the morning at the Royal Jakarta Golf Club.

Kapur, two-under at one stage, went as high as Tied-third before bogeys on 11th, 13th and 16th seemed to push him out of Top-10.

However, Kapur, tied-third in Jakarta in 2012, clawed his way back with a birdie-birdie finish to rise from one-over to one-under.

At eight-under 208, he is one better than overnight. He is eight shots behind leader Poom Saksansin (70).

Poom, who got a shirt autographed by Henrik Stenson earlier in the year at EurAsia Cup, will play with the Swede in the final group on Sunday.

Putting well again and hitting with amazing precision, Poom is 16-under and three ahead of Stenson (68), whose great charge took him to 13-under. Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond (69) was third at 10-under.

Seeking to end 2018 as World No. 1, Justin Rose (71) lied tied-fourth at nine-under alongside Thailand’s Panuphol Pittyarat (70).

Kapur had mixed feelings after a tough day.

“It was a tough day with a strong wind from the start but there was no rain. I missed a few putts, but also made some good ones to save pars, so I suppose it evens out. At the end one always feels it could have been a few shots better,” he said.

Lahiri rued his putter, saying, “I have just not been able to get the putts to fall. I have hit well and been generally happy with my game. I have either misread the greens or just not been able to get things going.”

In the morning the cut fell at even par and Arjun Atwal and Aman Raj missed out by one.

Also missing the cut were Jeev Milkha Singh, Udayan Mane, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Shubhankar Sharma and Honey Baisoya.

Rashid wins CG Open

Rashid Khan produced a superb final round of seven-under-63 to clinch the PGTI’s CG Open with a four-shot victory margin Saturday.

The 27-year-old Rashid, who closed the Rs 1 crore event with an imposing total of 16-under-264, thus returned to winning ways after two years at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club (BPGC) in Mumbai.

The two-time Asian Tour winner, who returned the last day’s best score, was also third time lucky at the tournament after having finished runner-up twice before. The triumph was also the Delhi pro’s 10th professional title and eighth win on the PGTI.

The two-time PGTI Order of Merit champion took home the winning cheque worth Rs 16,16,500 that catapulted him from 98th to 19th position in the current PGTI Order of Merit.

Shamim Khan (67-71-66-64), the 2016 champion, came up with a flawless final round of six-under-64 to gain three spots and finish runner-up at 12-under-268.

“I’m extremely glad to come through this week after a long winless streak,” Rashid said. “I needed a good start today and I managed that with some quality iron-play early on that helped me build a decent lead.

“The bogey on the 10th was disappointing but I made up for that with a 25-feet birdie conversion on the 14th. At that point I knew that the match was in the bag.

“This win also helps me erase memories of the two previous playoff losses at the CG Open. It’s a relief to finally win at the BPGC.”