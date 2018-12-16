Tensions flared-up towards the end of day three with none other than the two captains, Virat Kohli and Tim Paine, exchanging verbal volleys as the second Test between India and Australia headed for a nail-biting finish.

The hosts finished 175 runs ahead on day three, after Kohli’s 25th Test hundred got India to 283 runs. The Indian skipper was out caught at second slip, and while the catch was referred to the third umpire, it wasn’t overturned on account of the soft signal from the on-field umpires.

It led to quite a talkative Kohli on the field during Australia’s second innings, which carried on until stumps, with both captains exchanging words.

“If he messes it up it’s 2-0, and who’s going to talk then?” Kohli said, addressing teammate Murali Vijay, while walking past Paine, who was batting at the time. The Indians had just made a loud caught-behind appeal for Paine in the final over of the day. India lead the four-match series 1-0.

The Australian captain did not hold himself back and replied, “You’ve got to bat first, big head.”

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon, however, played down the incident.

“I think Tim just asked [Kohli] where he was going for dinner that’s all,” he said. “I’ve played enough cricket against Virat to know what he’s like, and I’m not worried about what he’s doing or what India’s doing.

“Virat is a great player, he plays on emotion, we all know that, and to be honest I’m not too concerned how Virat reacts or the way he conducts himself. I’m just worried about what we can control in the Australian dressing room and I thought as bowlers we came out today and performed pretty well,” he added.

With inputs from Scroll Staff