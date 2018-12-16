India were “surprised” at the on-field umpire’s call that led to skipper Virat Kohli’s controversial dismissal but the team has moved on and is focussed on restricting Australia to a low score in the second Test, pacer Jasprit Bumrah said on Sunday.

Kohli’s dismissal triggered a controversy after Peter Handscomb took the catch at second slip off Pat Cummins’s bowling. The on-field umpires deferred to the third umpire with a soft signal of out, meaning only conclusive evidence could overturn the decision.

However, TV replays were not sufficient enough to overturn the decision, which left the Indian fans disappointed as the skipper walked off the ground without acknowledging the ovation for his superb innings of 123.

“We were a little surprised by the on-field call but now that it’s been done means it’s been done. We will move forward with the game. That’s about it,” said Bumrah, when asked about the controversial decision.

Virat Kohli scored his 25th Test hundred to help India score 283 runs in their first innings. But the last six wickets fell for 60 runs, which meant that they surrendered a 43-run lead.

Talking about Kohli’s knock, Bumrah said, “Obviously, we were in a bit of bother at the start [of the day], and then the way he played, the way he carried his whole innings was infectious.

“He has been doing all the time and he is an inspiring leader. He leads from the front. So, it’s a good thing for the team and hopefully he will keep doing it in future as well.”

The hosts finished day three on 132/4 and took an overall 175-run lead in the second Test.