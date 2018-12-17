Mumbai claimed three points against Baroda after their four-day Elite Group A Ranji Trophy game ended in a tame draw at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

The only interest left when play commenced was whether Baroda, who conceded a 29-run lead on Sunday, could skittle out the hosts and 41-time champions cheaply in the second innings and give themselves enough time to force an outright victory.

But that was not to be as Mumbai, who resumed at 20 for two, lost the wicket of captain Siddhesh Lad very early before the remaining batsmen ensured that Baroda did not come back into the game.

Although the first innings centurion other than Lad, Shreyas Iyer (30), too, departed before lunch, the lower middle order held fort and took Mumbai to 307 for seven, an overall lead of 336, before declaring the innings closed.

Play was then called off with Baroda not commencing their second innings.

For Baroda, Hardik Pandya did not bowl after his tenth over in which he had taken two wickets, both on Sunday, while Rishi Arothe also grabbed two wickets.

Meanwhile, at Nashik, Saurashtra defeated hosts Maharashtra by 5 wickets.

For Saurashtra, slow-left arm orthodox bowlers Dharmendrasinh Jadeja grabbed seven wickets in the second innings as he wreaked havoc on the Maharashtra batsmen.

At the Karnail Singh stadium in New Delhi, Vidarbha hammered Railways by 118 runs with Aditya Sarvate taking six wickets to bowl out Railways for 124 in their second essay.

While Karnataka took three points as their game ended in a tame draw against Gujarat on the basis of the first innings lead at Surat.

Punjab get 3 points

Punjab gained three points as Tamil Nadu held firm for a draw on the final day in Mohali. Faced with a massive deficit of 264 runs, the visitors saw skipper Baba Indrajith (93), Dinesh Karthik (74) and Vijay Shankar (51 not out) get among the runs to defy the Punjab bowlers and finish the day at 383 for 6.

The result meant Tamil Nadu, now on 12 points, is almost out of contention for a berth in the knockout phase.

Punjab also has the same number of points, but has played one game less.

Five teams from Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ put together will advance to the quarterfinals, based on the number of points accrued.

In other Group ‘B’ matches, Himachal Pradesh outclassed Andhra Pradesh by an innings and three runs in Atmar to gain seven points while the Bengal-Hyderabad encounter ended in a draw.

Sikkim thrash Mizoram

Pacer Ishwar Chaudhary grabbed a six-wicket haul as Sikkim thrashed Mizoram by 105 runs.

In Dehradun, Nagaland’s Arbar Kazi produced a strong rearguard fightback with 157 not out in an unbroken 137-run seventh wicket partnership with Nitesh Lohchab (44 not out) to salvage a draw against group leaders Uttarakhand.

This was Uttarakhand’s first draw after five successive wins as they had to settle for three points on basis of their first innings lead.

Uttarakhand lead the table with 36 points with a 12-point lead over Puducherry. Nagaland, who picked one point from the match, remained on seventh place with eight points.

Tripura beat Goa

Tripura hammered Goa by 10 wickets after being in command from the first day and it took them less than an over to chase the 8-run target on the final day and add seven points to their kitty.

Meanwhile, at the Palam ground in the national capital, Services grabbed 7 points as they overcame Assam by 10 wickets.

For Services, pacer Diwesh Pathania (5-56) picked his second five-wicket haul of the match and ended the game with a 10-wicket haul.

And at Lucknow, Jharkhand took three points after their match against Uttar Pradesh ended in a draw.