India Davis Cup player Saketh Myneni and Arjun Kadhe will feature in the newly launched Pro Tennis League, which will also see participation of a few formers players such as Vishal Uppal and Ashutosh Singh.

As it’s an off-season for all professional players, Myneni and Kadhe will also earn some money by playing for their respective teams – Stag Babolat Yodhas and Raisoni Achievers – respectively.

Vishnu Vardhan, Vijay Sundar Prashanth, current national champion Siddharth Vishwakarma, Sidharth Rawat, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Sriram Balaji are other professional players to be seen in action.

The eight-team league, starting on Tuesday, will conclude on Saturday.

The winning team will get Rs two lakh as prize money while the current professional players are being paid between Rs 1 and 1.5 lakh.

The owners have paid Rs 5.88 lakh for each team.

Eight teams, divided into two groups, will play in a round robin format and the top two teams in each group will qualify for semifinals.

Former AITA President Anil Khanna’s son Aditya Khanna is part of the league as a player. He is part of Vamos Delhi as a Maverick and is likely to play one of the three doubles matches.

Only professional and junior players will play the singles. Talented Siddhant Banthia is among junior players to compete in the league.

“More than the money, it is about fun,” said Myneni.