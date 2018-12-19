Biswaamitra (48kg), S Victor Singh (50) and A Naoba Singh (52) were among nine gold medals for Services, which emerged the top men’s team while Haryana’s women topped the chart with five gold medals at the BFI’s second Junior National Boxing Championships, in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Services had 12 boxers in the final but three had to settle for silver medals.

In contrast, Haryana who bagged nine medals in all failed to win any silver though they added four bronze medals to boost their overall tally. Manipur and Punjab women had finished behind Haryana.

Among the men boxers, two gold medals went to HaryanaSumit (70kg) and Vinit (75) while one each was won by Uttar Pradesh’s Manish Rathore (48) and Chandigarh’s Younam Kamboj (80). Haryana’s Sumit was adjudged the best boxer of the tournament.

For Services, the other gold medal winners were Yaithaba (54), TH Lakhmani (57), L. Bilotson Singh (60), Ajay Kumar (63), Aakash Sai (70) and Vishal Gupta (+80).

In women section, Lipakshi of Rajasthan emerged a surprise winner to claim the gold against Alifa Pathan of Maharashtra in super heavyweight (+80) category. The two international medal winners fought fiercely but the Maharashtra pugilist lacked sting in her attack while Lipakshi, who won a silver medal in Poland early this year, made most of the occasion to win the final on points (5:0).

In middleweight class, Manipur’s Sanamacha Chanu was a clean winner as she defeated Punjab’s Kushi 5:0. Both international medalists started their final on a slow note only to raise the tempo towards the second round to preserve stamina.

Another Manipur girl, N. Babyroji Sana won her 52 kg final against Punjab’s Sandeep Kaur in a split decision.

Other gold winners included Rajni (46 kg), Poonam (54), Yashi Sharma (60), Vinka (63), Mitka Gunele and Raj Shiba (70).