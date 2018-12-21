The BCCI is set to beef up its Anti-Corruption Unit by recruiting 10 former IPS officers.

The board will appoint five zonal heads and functioning under them will be five integrity officers.

“This is to upgrade and make the ACU more robust with competent officers at the state level,” a senior BCCI official told PTI.

“The five zonal heads will be retired DG or IG level officers between 60-65 years. The integrity officers will be retired SP level officers,” the official added.

The interview process for the appointment started on Thursday and they will be interviewed by the panel comprising COA chief Vinod Rai, COA member Diana Edulji, ACU chief Ajit Singh and former Mumbai Police Commissioner A N Roy.