It’s been 17 years since VVS Laxman played an epic, barely believable knock of 281 against Australia in the Kolkata Test of 2001.

At a promotional event of his autobiography – 281 and Beyond – in Bengaluru, his batting partner with whom he put on a 376-run stand, Rahul Dravid, called the innings “the greatest by an Indian.”

“Without a doubt, I think, the 281 was probably one of the most significant and greatest innings played by an Indian cricketer, in terms of the context, the consequence, the innings was played in,” said Dravid.

“I really had the best seat in the house for the greatest Indian innings ever played,” he added.

“I was still imagining him and visualising him, stepping outside the leg-stump and hitting Shane Warne through the covers, for a ball that is pitched yards outside the legs-stump. Or to be able to flick a ball on the middle and off-stump on a turning track in Kolkata, across the line, against a great bowler like Shane Warne. Or driving Glenn McGrath or Jason Gillespie. The way he did it, I think, for me, it was an incredible experience, watching him bat,” he said.

Dravid said he doesn’t fancy watching a lot of cricket on TV but enjoys Laxman’s 281.

“It was absolutely phenomenal to watch. Sometimes, I don’t like watching a lot of cricket. I really hate watching myself bat again when sometimes they show these old matches. If I am playing in that, I actually change the channel,” he said.

“To be honest, I was not in the greatest of form leading into that particular innings. By the time, I went into bat (at No 6), Laxman was batting at 90-odd. I was not playing well in that series and watching him play gave me a lot of confidence. It was a magical day,” he said.

“I am truly grateful and blessed to have had that opportunity and to have experienced that, with someone who I knew when I was a kid. In lot of ways, it (281) defines Laxman more than me.”

‘We broke it down to small goals’

Laxman said both he and Dravid played according to the merit of the balls and hardly conversed, but punched each others gloves to stay on the wicket.

“It was a terrible situation for all of us to be in. We were thinking of the present. We are 274 runs behind (after following on). All we did was, playing according to the merit of the ball.

“And we did not have too much of conversation. All we did was punch the gloves and said ‘one more over’. We broke it down into small goals,” Laxman said.

Asked about the conversation they both had in the middle of the pitch, Dravid said he was keen on striking a conversation with Laxman, but he was busy marking lines round the batting crease.

“He had so many of his routines, like, he will tap the gloves, then he will go to the crease, mark seven times this side and six times the other side.

“Then Laxman will come and stand. He was in such a rush to do all his lines that there was no time to have a conversation. I am waiting there to talk to Laxman and he is busy marking lines. I always used to pull his leg about it,” Dravid recollected.