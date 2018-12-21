India’s number one singles player Prajnesh Gunneswaran was, on Friday, handed a wild card for the main draw of the Tata Open Maharashtra ATP tournament, to be held in Pune from December 31 to January 5.

Gunneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan will be the two wild card entrants while SK Mukund and Saketh Myneni will have to go through the qualifiers.

“Tata Open Maharashtra is one of Asia’s best ATP World Tour events and we want to continue to grow to become the best by having the best players, providing best infrastructure and give a platform to upcoming talents from the country like Prajnesh, who has rightfully earned the wild card entry for the event,” said tournament director Prashant Sutar.

The organisers have also announced that the tournament will be broadcast on Star Sports.

The year 2018 has been good for Gunneswaran as he reached world No 104 in November from 243 at the start of the year. His rise comes at the back of two Challenger titles in China and Bengaluru.

The 29-year-old comes back to Pune after finishing as runner-up at the KPIT Challenger less than a month ago. The bronze medal at the Asian Games was another feather in his cap.

Currently ranked 107, Gunneswaran will become the first Indian singles player in the main draw, which has five players from top-50.

The line-up includes defending champion and world No 30 Gilles Simon from France, world No 6 Kevin Anderson from South Africa, world No 7 Marin Cilic of Croatia, world No 25 Hyeon Chung from Korea and world No 45 Malek Jaziri of Tunisia.