Captain Amarjit Singh Kiyam’s second-half penalty strike helped Indian Arrows beat Gokulam Kerala FC 1-0 and register only their second win in the ongoing Hero I-League in Cuttack on Friday.

With this win, Indian Arrows have surged to ninth in the points table while Gokulam Kerala FC are eighth.

Gokulam Kerala FC, as expected, started on an attacking note but the Indian Arrows’ defence was solid.

The hosts entered the Kerala box quite a few times, but they couldn’t create many chances.

The teams fought hard but failed to break the deadlock in the first 45 minutes.

A free kick by Gokulam’s Brazilian mid-fielder Felipe Castro in the 63rd minute could have gone into the Arrows net but Daniel Addo’s header went wide.

Feliipe Castro, three minutes later, roughly tackled Vikram Pratap Singh inside the Gokulam box, handing Indian Arrows a penalty kick. Skipper Amarjit scored to put his team ahead.

Gokulam Kerala, despite trying hard for the next 30 minutes, couldn’t score a goal.