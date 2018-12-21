Despite Australia’s series-levelling win in the second Test in Perth, former captain Sourav Ganguly, on Friday, said India can still win the four-match series.

India suffered a 146-run drubbing in the second Test. The four-match series is now level at 1-1 ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

“India can still win, it depends on how they play. All in the playing eleven have to take up responsibility. Everybody has to play well,” Ganguly said during a promotional programme at a school in Kolkata.

India’s batting, except for the duo of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, have come a cropper and Ganguly urged the middle-order to take up more responsibility.

While interacting with the students, Ganguly was asked what was the difference between now and his childhood days; he joked: “When I was a child, my father used to earn, I would spend a good time. Now I’ve to earn.”

It was also announced that the Sourav Ganguly International School will come up in Siliguri in March 2020.