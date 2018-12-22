India were criticised for not playing a spinner in the second Test against Australia in Perth, wherein Nathan Lyon scalped eight wickets, aiding his team’s victory.

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg, however, has backed India’s decision.

“See, [Ravichandran] Ashwin wasn’t fit and yes, they did have [Ravindra] Jadeja and Kuldeep [Yadav]. I would have loved to see Kuldeep bowl on that track, but even Nathan Lyon didn’t get too much turn,” he said.

“As for Jadeja, he would have been spinning into a long left-handed Australian line-up. So, India probably had that point at the back of their mind. I suspect India might have made the right decision but it came down to the first hour on day one,” he said.

‘Virat is the energy of India’

Hogg praised Virat Kohli’s batting and captaincy.

“Virat Kohli is the energy of this Indian team. He is their clear leader and they feed off him. You just see him on the field - his athleticism is different and he expects that from the Indian team,” he said.

“And what he expects from the team, he does as well, so it is not as if he is telling the team what to do without leading from the front. He is actually leading from the front and asking his teammates to follow him,” he added.

Talking about Kohli’s batting, Hogg said: “As a batsman too, Kohli is on a different level to anyone else. Perhaps only Usman Khawaja came close, that too in the second innings where he batted with a lot of composure,” said 47-year-old Hogg.

“But even then, they don’t have someone on the same level as Kohli. He is a different batsman to everybody else - he finds boundaries and rotates strike, and turns momentum of the game at will,” he added.

‘I want a close series’

The four-match Test series is now levelled at 1-1, with India winning in Adelaide and Australia drawing level in Perth.

Hogg said he hopes to see a close contest in the remaining two Tests.

“I only want a close series. We have had two close Test matches, and that’s what we want. We want Australia tested on their home soil and they have been tested a couple of times previously by Indian teams coming here,” said Hogg.

“It will be interesting to see how India will balance their team going into the MCG Test. Both teams might look to play the extra bowler by picking the all-rounder and added to their bowling depth.”

‘Indian pacers have been aggressive’

Hogg also praised the Indian pacers.

“India have to be proud with the way their pacers have bowled in both Tests. They have been aggressive and won the first Test, and it was very important because it gave them energy and belief,” he said.

“This is a huge opportunity for India because of the relative weakness of the Australian team. So that adds pressure and it plays on back of their minds. Perth tested this bowling attack’s character and they showed true fight, but didn’t score enough runs.”