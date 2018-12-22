India will not play a Test for six months after the final one of a four-match series against Australia, beginning on January 3 in Sydney. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to prepare a road map for India’s Test specialists to get through the six-month interval.

Some of the team’s senior members may play against England Lions (A team) when they tour India for a full-fledged series in end January-February.

After the Australia series, India will next play the five-day format in July, 2019 against the West Indies in a two-Test series as part of the World Test Championship.

“The fast bowlers workload management is a different issue but in case of some of the Test specialists, we might play them against England Lions. England Lions are coming for a full series where they will play four-day Tests as well as List A and T20 matches,” said a BCCI source.

Selectors might expect Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw to play aforementioned matches.

As of now, Pujara is expected to feature in the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals, starting January 15, as Saurashtra are currently on top of their group with 25 points.

In case of Mumbai, the chances of qualification are bleak as they have only eight points from five games. Rahane, who is not a part of India’s limited overs scheme of things will next play the Mushtaq Ali Trophy followed by IPL for Rajasthan Royals.

Once Saurashtra’s Ranji engagements finish, Pujara will have nothing to do as he has not been picked by any IPL franchise. There is the Mushtaq Ali Trophy but with the IPL auctions over, it will not hold the same kind of importance like last edition.