Debutants Real Kashmir FC handed table toppers Chennai City FC their first defeat of the season after Abednego Kofi Tetteh scored the match’s only goal in the 78th minute off a penalty kick on Saturday.

The result takes Kashmir to second on the points table, just one point behind Chennai, who still lead with 18 points. Both teams have completed nine games.

The visitors made three changes to their starting XI from the previous game. Mason Robertson was replaced by Muhammad Hammad. Kashmir lads Farhan Ganie and Danish Farooq replaced Nagen Tamang and Khalid Qayoom in midfield.

The hosts made just one change: Charles Lourdusamy replaced by Pravitto Raju.

Kashmir got the first chance of the game as early as in the third minute when a Surchandra Singh free-kick from near the left corner flag escaped the boots of two Kashmir players very close to the Chennai goalmouth.

The home side then started to try take control of the game but Kashmir were defensive.

It was evident that Kashmir were trying to play a physical game to disrupt the fluent Chennai midfield. Kashmir had lesser possession but more chances than the home team in the first half.

Nestor got a good chance in the 57th minute, when a long ball from Roberto Eslava found him inside the Kashmir box. But he couldn’t score off the opportunity.

The game seemed to be headed towards a stalemate when Kashmir were awarded a penalty in the 76th minute as Gourav Bora brought down Krizo inside the box. Kofi Tetteh gave Kashmir the lead.

Chennai tried to hit back immediately but Spanish striker Pedro Manzi missed scoring off a lovely chipped ball by Nestor.

Their coach Akbar Nawas immediately swapped a midfielder for a forward, bringing in Ameeruddin for Pravitto Raju. He also brought in fresh legs in the right wing, taking off Romario Jesuraj and bringing in the speedy Vijay.

But despite the changes, the visitors clinched an important victory to throw the title race wide open.