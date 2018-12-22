Prashanth Kumar Rai executed a two-point raid in the last minute to help UP Yoddha pip U Mumba 34-32 in a thrilling Pro Kabaddi League fixture at the Netaji Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

U Mumba, after this defeat, can’t top Zone A. UP Yoddha kept their hopes of making the playoffs alive.

Rai finished with eight raid points, while Sachin Kumar with six tackle points was Yoddha’s top defender.

There was more setback for the Mumbai franchise as Siddharth Desai and Rohit Rana both suffered injuries.

UP Yoddha forced an all-out in the 13th minute as they led 14-8 after 14 minutes.

U Mumba came back strongly with Abolfazl Maghsodlou producing a super raid to level the match 14-14 after 17 minutes.

Yoddha did not buckle under pressure as Prashanth Kumar Rai made consecutive two-point raids.

At the end of the first half, UP Yoddha led 18-15.

UP began the second half strongly with a super tackle in the 21st minute to lead 20-15. But U Mumba inflicted an all-out in the 23rd minute to level 20-20.

For the next 10 minutes, both teams alternated raid and tackle points. Rishank Devadiga made a two-point raid in the 32nd minute to give UP Yoddha 29-25 lead.

With less than five minutes to go, Rohit Baliyan made a two-point raid in the 38th minute to level the match at 31-31.

Darshian Kadian forced an error out of Yoddha’s defence in the 40th minute to tie the match at 32-32.

Rai made a brilliant two-point raid in the dying seconds to clinch the tie.