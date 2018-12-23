National champion Mahesh Mangaonkar and second seed Vikram Malhotra set up the summit clash in the men’s open event of the 75th CCI Western India Squash Championship in Mumbai.

Top-seeded Mangaonkar of Maharashtra prevailed over UP’s Ranjit Singh (UP) 11-6, 11-6, 12-10 while Malhotra brushed aside Abhishek Pradhan’s challenge 11-7, 12-10, 11-8 in the other semi-final held at the Cricket Club of India on Saturday.

The under-19 boys final witnessed an upset as an indisposed Yash Fadte of Goa showed tremendous resilience and ousted top seed Tushar Sahani of Maharashtra in four games in the semi-final of the 10th Junior Ope category. Fadte won 11-7, 11-9,10-12, 11-5.

In Sunday’s final Fadte will take on second seed Veer Chotrani of Maharashtra, who got the better of joint 3rd-4th seed Rahul Baitha 12-10, 11-4, 11-9 in the other semi-final.

Other results: Boys’ U-15 (semi-finals): 1-Paarth Ambani (MH) beat Krishna Mishra (MP) 11-3, 11-8, 11-5; 3/4-Rutva Samant (MH) beat 2-Jaivir Singh Dhillon (DL) 13-11, 13-11, 7-11, 9-11, 11-2.

Girls U-15 (semi-finals): 1-Yuvna Gupta (MH) beat 3/ 4-Pooja Arthi R (TN) 11-9, 11-7, 11-6; 3/4-Uditi Mishra (RJ) beat Kaavya Bansal (MH) 11-611-1, 7-11,14-12.

Boys U-17 (semi-finals): 1-Neel Joshi (MH) beat R Kishore Arvind (TN) 11-5, 11-7, 11-4; 2-Diwakar Singh (UP) beat 3/4-Deepak Mandal (MH) 11-3, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6.

Girls’ U-17 (semi-finals): 1-Amira Singh (DL) beat Tanishka Jain (MH) beat 11-4, 11-9, 5-11, 11-8; 3/4-Aishwarya Khubchandani (MH) beat 2-Avani Nagar (MH) 11-8, 11-5, 11-5.

Girls U-19 (semi-finals): 1-Navmi Sharma (MH) beat Tanaya M Parakh (WB) 11-5, 11-13, 13-11, 11-4; 2-Sanya Vats (DL) beat 3/4-Bhavna Goyal (MH) 11-5, 11-6, 11-8.