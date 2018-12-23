Table toppers Saurashtra and former champions Mumbai were involved in a keen tussle for the first innings lead on day two of their Elite Group A Ranji Trophy match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Saurashtra bowled out Mumbai for 394 in the first innings in the morning and then replied with 213 for five wickets at close,still adrift of the home teams total by 181 runs after weathering an early collapse that saw them slumping to 37 for three.

Mumbai struck in the final over by picking up the prize wicket of Saurashtras experienced batsman Sheldon Jackson, who was out five short of a well-deserved century after facing 144 balls in which he struck 8 fours and 3 sixes.

At stumps, Prerak Mankad (56 in 106 balls) was at the crease after putting on a stand of107 runs for the fifth wicket with Jackson who was dismissed by Minad Manjrekar with the penultimate ball of the 65th over.

Dias and Manjrekar have shared four wickets among themselves with all-rounder Dube picking up the other Saurashtra wicket to fall.

Meanwhile at Shimoga, hosts Karnataka secured crucial first innings lead as they bundled out Railways for 143 in their first essay.

Karnataka were 41/0 in the second innings as their overall lead stood at 112 runs at close of play.

At Raipur, Chhattisgarh took the first innings lead with Amandeep Khare (108) and Ajay Mandal (106 not out) hitting centuries.

At Nagpur, for hosts Vidarbha, veteran Wasim Jaffer slammed 125 as they ended the second day at 238/3 against Gujarat, still adrift by 83 runs.

Brief scores: Mumbai 394 (Jay Bista 127, Vikrant Auti 57, Siddesh Lad 108, Shivam Dube 39; J Unadkat 4 for 71, C Sakariya 3 for 86, D Jadeja 3 for 95) versus Saurashtra 213 for 5 (Sheldon Jackson 95, Prerak Mankad not out 56; Roystan Dias 2 for 32, Minad Manjrekar 2 for 46).

Rawat leads Delhi fightback

Anuj Rawat hit a brilliant counter-attacking hundred to nullify Avesh Khan’s six-wicket haul as Delhi looked set for an outright win against Madhya Pradesh in a Ranji Trophy group league encounter in Delhi.

Wicket-keeper batsman Anuj scored 134 off 183 balls as Delhi scored 261 in their first innings in reply to MP’s modest 132.

A first innings lead of 129 may well ensure full points for the home team. “The innings came a few days late,” he smiled sheepishly.

“I felt bad but IPL snub has taught me that I need to work a lot harder. This is by far my best innings in senior cricket,” said the former India U-19 keeper.

Delhi were reduced to 36 for 5, courtesy Avesh (6/51), who worked up brisk pace to unsettle the likes of Kunal Chandela (0), Dhruv Shorey (0), Nitish Rana (0) and Hiten Dalal (0).

Rawat is now getting a longer rope as Rishabh Pant is busy on national duty.

“Even if Rishabh Pant comes back, I want to score as many runs so that I can be picked purely as a batsman,” said Rawat.

Another former U-19 player, who hogged limelight during the first half was Avesh, who is having a dream Ranji season so far with close to 35 wickets.

“The key to my success has been workload management. The support staff is ensuring that I don’t bowl too much in the nets and have kept me fresh for matches,” said the Delhi Daredevils pacer, who wasn’t picked for India A this year.

“The selection is not in my hands, performance is and that’s what I am focussing on,” he said.

Manipur beat Arunachal inside 2 days

Manipur crushed Arunachal Pradesh by 112 runs to wrap up the issue inside one and a half days in an early finish to their Ranji Trophy Plate Group fixture.

A day after 23 wickets tumbled at the 22 Yards School of Cricket Ground at Saltlake, Manipur made 253 in their second essay to set a 273-run target for Arunachal Pradesh.

Shot out for their lowest total of 66 in the first innings, Arunachal Pradesh put up another insipid show with the bat to fold for 160, succumbing to their fifth defeat in six matches.

That their Number 11 batsman Deendyal Upadhyay top-scored for 52 summed up the batting plight of Arunachal Pradesh.

HP strong against TN

Ankit R Kalsi closed in on his third first class century as Himachal Pradesh put up a strong batting show to extend their lead to 117 after ending day two of their Ranji Elite Group B fixture against Tamil Nadu at 340 for five.

Kalsi (99 batting), Raghav Dhawan (71) and Rishi Dhawan (71 batting) helped Himachal Pradesh seize the advantage after their side lost early wickets. Tamil Nadu had scored 225 in their first innings.

Brief Scores

Tamil Nadu 225 all out in 78.4 overs (B Aparajith 53, Abhishek Tanwar 44, Dinesh Karthik 31, Pankaj Jaiswal 3 for 45) vs HP 340 for 5 in 88 overs overs (Raghav Dhawan 71, A R Kalsi 99 batting, Rishi Dhawan 71 batting, M Mohammed 2 for 67, T Natarajan 2 for 71).

At Raipur: Maharashtra 239 (Rahul Tripathi 102, Anupam Sanklecha 66, Vishal Singh 4-59) versus Chhattisgarh 332/5 (Amandeep Khare 108, Ajay Mandal 106 not out, Anupam Sanklecha 4-55).

At Shimoga: Karnataka 214 and 41/0 (Dega Nischal 25 not out, D Padikkal 11 not out) versus Railways 143 (Manish Rao 52 not out, Prashant Gupta 35, Ronit More 5-45)

At Nagpur: Gujarat 321 (Kathan Patel 105, Dhruv Raval 79, Karan Patel 55, A A Sarvate 4-71) versus Vidarbha 238/3 (Wasim Jaffer 126, Faiz Fazal 46, S A Desai 2-71)

At Visakhapatnam: Bengal 300 all out in 111.3 overs (Manoj Tiwary 90, Writtick Chaterjee 76, Pradipta Pramanik 43, Agniv Pan 39, K V Shasikanth 5 for 55) vs Andhra 108 for 2 in 43 overs (C R Gnaneshwar 64 batting, Jyothisaikrishna 43)

At Hyderabad: Hyderabad 317 all out in 109.3 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 60, Akshat Reddy 77, Himalay Agarwal 79, Mayank Markande 6 for 84) vs Punjab 202 for 4 in 68 overs (Anmolpreet Singh 85, Mandeep Singh 46 batting)

At Kolkata: Manipur 85 and 253; 56 overs (Hrithik Kanojia 91, Yashpal Singh 51; Techi Doria 3/71, Licha Tehi 3/74). Arunachal Pradesh 66 and 160; 37.3 overs (Deendyal Upadhyay 52; KP Singh 3/33). Manipur won by 112 runs. Points: Manipur 6, Arunachal Pradesh 0.

At Patna: Bihar 150 and 255/3; 55 overs (Mangal Mehrur 129 batting, MD Rahmatullah 55 batting). Nagaland 209; 75.4 overs (Rongsen Jonathan 53; Ashutosh Aman 7/47)

At Puducherry: Puducherry vs Uttarakhand. No play