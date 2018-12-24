India’s number one singles player Prajnesh Gunneswaran, who is coming off a successful season in which he won two Challenger titles, said 2018 was his best year and the aim was to “ideally be in the top 50”.

“2018 has been my best season. I’m looking to have a better 2019. I have given myself a good platform to push and I hope that happens,” Prajnesh, ranked 107 (as of December 24), said.

The Chennai-based player, who overcame injuries to fight his way back into the circuit, said his priority was to stay in the top-100.

“Possibly if I do well, there is a chance to be in the top-50 in the world. But I am more interested in making sure I improve enough to be able to compete in the Tour level, in the Tour events.”

“As I long as I am inside the top 100, then I have done a decent job of keeping my ranking and my level. But the goal would ideally be to get around 50,” Prajnesh said on the sidelines of a Tamil Nadu Tennis Association event on Sunday.

‘Attacking better’

Prajnesh felt he was getting better in playing attacking tennis.

“I think I have started playing better attacking tennis. My return of serve has also gotten better. Overall, a better match player... mainly due to the volume of tournaments I played over the last two years,” he added.

Prajnesh, who trains at the Waske Tennis Academy in Germany, said he was training harder.

“Because I need to start preparing to be able to play five sets. I think it could be a possibility pretty soon. So yeah I have been training more than I normally do.”

Added responsibility at Davis Cup

About India’s chances in the Davis Cup qualifiers against Italy to be played in Kolkata in February, Prajnesh said, “Italy are definitely a very strong side and the task ahead is not an easy one. They have six players within the top-100 in the team. But then we have a slight advantage because we will not only be playing at home but also on grass.”

“To be honest, being the top singles player in the country will add a little more responsibility in Davis Cup. But when you step on the court, it doesn’t matter whether you are No 1 player or No 2.”

“All that matters is that there is pressure and you are facing a top player. So you have to do everything to win,” he added.