Shreyas Iyer blitzed his way to 83 of just 60 balls after Mumbai pressed on for a much-needed outright victory after taking the first innings lead over table toppers Saurashtra in their Ranji Trophy tie on Monday.

Iyer slammed seven sixes, three of them off successive balls from left-arm spinner Dharmendra Jadeja before perishing to the fourth ball while trying for a fourth maximum hit.

Mumbai ended day three of the four-day match by making 175 for five in their second innings, an overall lead of 221 going into the final day on Tuesday.

Iyer, who looked for runs from the first ball he faced, also struck five fours and got involved in a rapid-fire fourth wicket stand of 74 in 57 balls with all rounder Shivam Dube who made a brisk 29-ball 39 with the help of three sixes and as many fours.

Earlier, resuming at the overnight 213 for five chasing Mumbai’s first innings total of 394, Saurashtra were bowled out for 348, with 12 minutes left for Tea.

Mumbai got rid of Prerak Mankad, who was the not out batsman at stumps last evening along with Chirag Jani, early on for 59 with the score on 230.

But Jani kept his end up and prolonged the innings in the company of the lower order batsmen before he was last out for 85 in 176 balls, laced with one six and seven fours.

Saurashtra’s hope of taking the lead did not materialise and Mumbai, languishing low down in the combined A and B Groups table, expectedly went for quick runs when they commenced their second innings after tea.

At stumps, Shubham Ranjane (12) and Aditya Tare (7) were at the crease for Mumbai.

Mishra spins Delhi to win

Left-arm spinner Vikas Mishra yet again tormented Madhya Pradesh batsmen with a six-wicket haul as Delhi thumped the visitors by nine wickets for their first victory of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, in Delhi on Monday.

The 25-year-old Mishra, who had taken six wickets in the first innings as well, finished with career-best match figures of 12 for 71 to help Delhi bundle out Madhya Pradesh for just 157 run in 64.3 overs on the third day of their Elite Group B fixture.

The hosts needed to score just 29 runs without losing wicket to claim the win with a bonus point but lost opener Kunal Chandela (6) two runs short of the target to settle for six points.

Hiten Dalal (15) and Dhruv Shorey completed the win in 6.4 overs. Delhi will next take on Bengal in an away match from December 30.

UP defeat Tripura

Uttar Pradesh defeated Tripura by an inninngs and 384 runs in their Elite Group C match. Uttar Pradesh, who were in command right since the beginning of the four-day game, posted a convincing win with a day to spare.

After posting a mammoth 552/7 in their first innings, courtesy a double hundred by Priyam Garg and hundreds by Rinku Singh and skipper Aksh Deep Nath, their bowlers ensured that the batsmen need not bat again.

Resuming at the overnight score of 33/4, Tripura’s first innings folded up at 108 in just 44 overs. Following on, Tripura batsman did not learn from their mistakes and faltered yet again.

The north-eastern side, in its second essay, was bowled out for just 60 and Uttar Pradesh needed mere 25 overs to complete Tripura’s rout.

Bihar close-in on big win

Riding on a solid batting display in their second innings, Bihar were on the verge of a massive win over Nagaland in their Ranji Trophy Plate Group fixture.

Having conceded a 59-run first innings lead after being bundled out for 150 at the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna, Bihar bounced back in their second essay to declare at 504/8.

Debutant Mangal Mehrur slammed 177 while MD Rahmatullah scored 107 as they continued their overnight stand to put together 177-run for the fourth wicket.

Wicketkeeper batsman Vikash Ranjan (53 not out) and Utkarsh Bhaskar (46) also made significant contributions as Bihar set a stiff 446-run target.

Nagaland were 112/7 at close on the penultimate day and they still need 334 with three wickets in hand.

Captain Rongsen Jonathan waged Nagaland’s lone battle with an unbeaten 57 from 60 balls (8x4, 2x6).

Ashutosh Aman, who had claimed 7/47 to turn the match around in favour of his side, bagged 3/26 in Nagaland’s second innings for a match haul of 10 wickets.

Brief scores:

Mumbai 394 and 175 for 5 (Shreyas Iyer 83, Shivam Dube 39, Shubham Ranjane 12 not out, Aditya Tare 7 not out; J Unadkat 2 for 26, C Sakaria 2 for 38) versus Saurashtra 348 Sheldon Jackson 95, Prerak Mankad 59, Chirag Jani 85; R Dias 2 for 63, S Dube 2 for 34, T Kotian 2 for 81, M Manjrekar 2 for 75)

At Raipur: Maharashtra 239 and 172/3 (Kedar Jadhav 103 not out, Ruturaj Gaikwad 34, Onkar Verma 3-53) versus Chhattisgarh 462 (Ajay Mandal 135, Ashutosh Singh 114, Amandeep Khare 108, Anupam Sanklecha 5-89)

At Nagpur: Gujarat 321 and 22/1 (Kathan Patel 17 not out) versus Vidarbha 485 (Wasim Jaffer 126, A V Wadkar 88, Ganesh Satish 75, S A Desai 8-148)

At Shivamoga: Karnataka 214 and 290/2 declared (Dega Nischal 101, K V Siddharth 84 not out, Harsh Tyagi 2-78) versus Railways 143 and 44/1 (Saurabh Wakaskar 20 not out, Nitin Bhille 16 not out, Prasidh Krishna 1-4)

At Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh 552/7 declared versus Tripura 108 (Smit Patel 47, Nirupam Sen 20, Zeeshan Ansari 3-33) and 60 (Rana Dutta 22 not out, Ankit Rajpoot 6-25). UP won by an innings and 284 runs.

At Guwahati: Assam 175 and 235 (Rishav Das 67, Amit Sinha 52, Krishna Das 4-69) versus Goa 193 and 166/6 (Amit Verma 62 not out, Lakshay Garg 57 not out, Mukhtair Hussain 3-40)

At Ranchi: Jharkhand 193 and 343 (Utkarsh Singh 114, Kumar Deobrat 53, Anukul Roy 50, Rajat Paliwal 3-29) and versus Services 267 (Rajat Paliwal 79, Ravi Chauhan 67, Anukul Roy 4-66)

At Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir 127 and 272/7 (Parvez Rasool 125 not out, Qamran Iqbal 67, Basant Mohanty 2-45) versus Odisha 323

At Jaipur: Haryana 118 and 244/3 (C K Bishnoi 87 not out, Himanshu Rana 83, Aniket Choudhary 1-33) versus Rajasthan 490/6 declared (Robin Bist 150 not out, M K Lomror 106, Yuzvendra Chahal 3-107)

At Patna: Bihar 150 and 504/8 declared in 117 overs (Mangal Mehrur 177, MD Rahmatullah 107, Vikas Ranjan 53 not out; Arbar Kai 5/97). Nagaland 209 and 112/7 in 28 overs (Rongsen Jonathan 57 batting; Vivek Kumar 4/61, Ashutosh Aman 3/26)

At Puducherry: Uttarakhand 20 for no loss; 8.2 overs vs Puducherry